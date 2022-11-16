CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is getting ready for opening night in Cary.

This is the event’s seventh year, and it’s taking place at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheater.

And this year, the festival will have a sensory friendly night on December 6th.

This sensory friendly night is a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities,” officials previously said.

The festival opens this Friday, November 18th and goes until January 8th.

For more information, click here.