NC Christmas tree selected for placement in White House

NEWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) - It might be a bit early to start talking about Christmas — but don't tell the White House that.

Officials were in the North Carolina mountains Monday morning, to pick out a Christmas tree to display in the White House Bue Room.

Last year's tree came from Wisconsin.

But this year, the tree will come from the Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland.

Larry Smith owns the farm and Smith is a National Christmas Tree Association grand champion Christmas tree grower.

A North Carolina Fraser fir has stood in the White House at least 12 times since 1966.

The chosen tree will be harvested Nov. 14.

Smith then will travel to Washington and present First Lady Melania Trump with the tree for display in the White House Blue Room starting on Nov. 19.