JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For fries, pies, or even just baked, the Bell Fork Road Church of Christ gave away more than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Thursday.

Gloria Henderson, a member of the church, said the Society of Saint Andrew reached out to her about doing the distribution. She said it means the world to her to be able to give back to the community, especially with inflation raising the price of food.

“I feel blessed,” Henderson said. “I feel honored by God because it’s the only way we could do it because, I mean, I am a people person and helping other people, that’s my lifestyle. And I just enjoy it.”

Henderson said the church offers food distributions throughout the week already on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for anyone interested or in need.