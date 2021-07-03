NC church members looking for answers after recent graffiti with racial messages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Members of Destiny Temple on 21st Street are looking for answers as to why someone sprayed painted graffiti on the church.

“It started back in May,” Pastor James Hayes said. “We recently put up cameras to hopefully give us answers to who has been doing this.”

A recent video captured a man removing banners beside the church sign. The sign was recently spray painted as well as the front door to the church. The messages said “Black power” on the doors and “Kill a white person” on the side of a wall.

“All we want to do is serve, all we want to do is help,” Hayes said. “We know we have multiple cultures surrounding us with different ages from all walks of life, so we want to just serve and reach everybody.”

A nearby home was also recently targeted.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to give Winston-Salem police a call.