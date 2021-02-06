NC church provides free groceries to hundreds of residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Worshipers at People’s Baptist Church are making it their mission to help people get through the pandemic and its economic side effects. On Saturday, that mission involved hundreds of food boxes for families in need.

Organizers brought in a semi truck with 27 pallets of food, enough for up to 1,200 people.

“A lot of people are trying to get jobs and haven’t been able to and, as a result, it’s created a great need in the community, so we were hoping today to try and meet that need,” said Senior Pastor Tim Butler.

People drove up to the church and lined up to receive food. Organizers divided up what they had, at least one box per car depending on the needs of the people seeking help.

“We don’t want to leave any food out here, we want it all to go in the hands of people today,” said Butler.

People seeking help said they’re getting it when they need it most.

“A lot because people are struggling. It means, it might be little to you guys, but it means a lot to people who can’t and don’t have it,” said Greenville resident Rhonda Darby.

Church members also offered prayers to anyone who asked. Butler said this is the result of a special partnership with hopes of more of these efforts.

“We partnered with Farmers to Families so as a result of that, we will be doing this distribution for the next two weeks on Saturdays,” said Butler.

The church and its leaders are hoping to continue this food outreach for at least four more weeks. The pastor said they’re looking at ways to repeat this in months to come.