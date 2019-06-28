NC cites Conservators Center for safety violations following fatal lion attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wildlife park near Burlington has been cited for three serious safety violations following a fatal lion attack on Jan. 3.

The North Carolina Department of Labor began its investigation the day 22-year-old intern Alex Black was killed by a male lion named Matthai.

Black was cleaning an enclosure when she was attacked. Another staff member and intern were also in the same enclosure but were uninjured.

The OSH Division said since the victim was an intern, the center could not be directly cited for Black’s death.

Read the citations

But OSH said other employees were exposed to hazards that existed at the center.

The Conservators Center was cited under the General Duty Clause for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina with a total penalty of $3,000, state officials said.

The Conservators Center has 15 working days to respond to the citations. The Center can contest the citations or pay the fine.

Black, a native of New Palestine, Indiana, had been working at the center for about two weeks and was “quickly killed” during the attack, a news release from the center said. The lion was shot and killed.

