NC city council member stepping down as Mayor Pro Tem after vacation arrest

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Concord City Council member is stepping down as Mayor Pro Tem after a September arrest, and an interim Mayor Pro Tem has been named.

According to a statement from Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, council member Brian King is stepping down Monday night as Mayor Pro Tem to focus on personal matters.

On Monday night, the members of the Concord City Council will hold a special session and appoint council member John Sweat, Jr. of District 7 as the interim Mayor Pro Tem.

“We appreciate that Council member Sweat is prepared to take on the role at this time. We intend to officially appoint Council member Sweat as the new Mayor Pro Tem at our meeting next week,” Dusch said

The mayor says that council appreciates that King has apologized for the behavior related to his arrest in September while vacationing in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Given the circumstances, members of the council felt it was appropriate to transition the role of Mayor Pro Tem from King to Sweat immediately, rather than waiting until next week’s meeting.

Officials did not provide any further information or details concerning the September arrest.

