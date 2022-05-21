CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Charlotte Area Transportation System (CATS) released a video statement on Friday night from CEO John Lewis addressing the rise in violence against CATS bus operators and safety concerns on CATS buses.

“There have been rising concerns regarding the safety and security of CATS,” said Lewis, “Let me be clear, CATS has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, threats, or harm towards our employees, operators, and riders.”

Lewis said that in addition to existing security measures, CATS is working to increase security patrols on CATS buses, trains, and facilities and has strengthened their partnership with police.

A CATS bus driver was killed in a road-rage shooting just months ago.

CATS is also testing a new camera system that will allow riders to see themselves in real-time as they enter the bus.

“Anyone who breaks the law, or CATS policies on our buses, trains, or on our property, we see you,” said Lewis, “And we will pursue every effort to hold you accountable.”

CATS recommends downloading the CATS See Say app (Apple / Android) to “quickly and discreetly report safety and security concerns directly to law enforcement” or dial 911.