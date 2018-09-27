NC city sees dockless scooter crashes as pilot program continues

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is seeing crashes involving the new dockless scooters, as council considers what to do at the end of their pilot program, coming up soon.

“It’s about the size of the handlebar of a Lime [scooter],” Ryan Knick says, examining a small dent in his Volkswagen door.

The dent is minor, but he has a major problem with how it got there.

“I have to pay out of my pocket for the beta test,” Knick says.

Right now, dockless scooters, or e-scooters, are part of the pilot program in Charlotte also involving dockless bicycles.

Knick says a teenager riding one of the scooters rammed into his car on Sheridan Drive and Central Avenue, where it was parked at a stop sign.

“I don’t know if he was on his phone, or what he was doing,” Knick says. “But he did not…there are no skid marks from the scooter.”

He says the child was fine, but took off with a parent before police arrived.

For those wrecks that are reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police do not have a place to mark a vehicle as a “scooter,” nor do they have any data of those wrecks that have involved scooters. A report WBTV picked up for a scooter-involved crash Wednesday marked the scooter as “machinery.”

Throughout Charlotte, the scooters continue to climb in popularity. Overall trips rose more than 40 percent from July to August, city statistics show.

Tuesday, Council Member Tariq Bokhari says he saw a woman on a scooter ride into oncoming traffic, sending her to the hospital.

“I just witnessed one of truly the most horrific things I’ve ever seen,” he’s heard saying in a Facebook Live from the scene.

“I need to figure out how this changes my thinking,” he told WBTV later that day.

A city committee is going to look at things like the definition of a scooter, maximum speed, and weight, among several other factors, when considering regulations.

“I’ve always been of the mind of, I love these things as an alternative form of transportation,” Bokhari said. “On the other side of the coin, they’re dangerous.”

Knick considers the ding and other incidents collateral damage to the city’s pilot program. He says he wishes they would’ve considered regulations before the two-wheelers hit the town.

“To me, it’s a day late and a dollar short,” he says.

Next, a committee will make its recommendations to council for the next actions to take on these scooters. Council will put it to a vote by the end of the year.

A message to a local Lime representative was unanswered Wednesday afternoon. A Bird representative responded with the following statement:

Rider education is very important for Bird, and we are committed to partnering with all cities to ensure that the community, and its visitors, safely embrace our affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option. We strive to improve and enhance the well-being of our riders and communities through concrete action, including: restricting the maximum speed of the vehicles, requiring riders to upload a driver’s license and confirm they are 18 or older, providing an in-app tutorial on how to ride a Bird and how to park it, and posting clear safety instructions on each Bird. Bird was also the first in the industry to offer free helmets to its riders. To date, we have distributed more than 50,000 free helmets to riders. Additionally, Bird recently formed the Global Safety Advisory Board, which will create, advise, and implement global programs, campaigns, and products to improve the safety of those riding Birds and other e-scooters. “We strongly recommend reporting any incidents that Bird scooters are involved in, as we have a support team dedicated to safety that is available around the clock to address questions and reports we receive. Bird provides a number of ways for people to reach us including by email (Hello@bird.co), our in-app messaging feature, and by phone.”

