GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There were five homicides in the span of three days in Greensboro, and it set a record.

2023 has seen the most homicides ever in the city.

City leaders are almost at a loss of what to do to curb this violence. This is a milestone they are not proud of.

There have been 65 homicides so far this year, compared to the previous record of 62 back in 2020.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said police officers are doing the best they can. Now, she needs the community to get on board. It’s why the Greensboro Police Department is holding a prayer healing vigil Wednesday night.

“We cannot police our way out of this,” said Mayor Vaughan. “Goldie Wells has called for a day of prayer. We need the community to step up. We need to say that this behavior is not acceptable.”

It was a call to action from Vaughan after a violent weekend in the city. It started early Saturday morning on Lawndale Drive when Ivy Gray, 41, and her daughter Kaile McLean, 22, were shot and killed.

“A lot of these individuals are dying,” said Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who represents district 1. “Nobody should ever lose their lives.”

A little more than 24 hours later, Greensboro police found two people dead on David Christian Place.

Then Monday morning at about 3:45 a.m., officers responded to McKnight Mill Road where a 32-year-old woman was shot and killed.

Between this violence and the dozens of shots fired at the Electric Tequila nightclub on Friday, city council members are fed up.

“The number of bullets that were fired…and I have said this before in my tenure as a city council person, the only reason we don’t have more homicides is because quite frankly our criminals are bad shots,” said Councilman Zack Matheny, who represents District 3.

In a time when city leaders are working on growth and progress, they don’t want people to be afraid to come to Greensboro.

“When we have people who are going out, I, as a mother and as mayor, I want them to know they are going to a safe place,” said Vaughan.

The goal of Wednesday’s vigil is to show support for the loved ones of the 65 people killed so far this year in the city. It will be at 5:30 p.m. at 110 South Greene Street.