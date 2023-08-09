ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two zoning board members in Albemarle have resigned after making homophobic comments regarding drag queen shows that were overheard on a hot mic during a board meeting last week, officials with the City of Albemarle confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday.

Volunteers Joey Gathings and Dean Speight Sr. have resigned, and two volunteer planning and zoning board members and an alternate have been named as replacements by City Council.

“The two volunteer planning and zoning board members have resigned,” Mayor Ronnie Michael said in a statement released to Queen City News on Tuesday. “I respect their decision to resign in the interest of the community. We do not condone the words that were used and they do not represent the City of Albemarle’s values or beliefs.”

The comments made were overheard on a hot mic during the planned meeting last Thursday while the meeting was taking a break. Gathings and Speight could be heard having a conversation regarding the city attorney who was absent from the meeting.

“What’s all these people here for,” one of the members could be overheard asking another board member.

The men in the video could be heard discussing why so many residents were in attendance, which they say was to discuss drag shows and possible opposition to them. Because the city attorney was absent, the discussion did not take place and those in attendance immediately left the meeting.