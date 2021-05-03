NC city’s always-on police cruise lights are back by popular demand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Due to an overwhelming response to a survey posted in February, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) has resumed using the blue cruise lights while police cars are patrolling as of April 30.

The police department received over 4,000 responses to the survey. Of those respondents, 97.5% noticed WPD vehicles while traveling throughout the city and 94.5% liked the use of the blue cruise lights.

The lights, which do not flash or move, are located on each side of the light bar on the roof of the vehicle. WPD says this is now the mode for routine patrol and that citizens should not be alarmed. When an officer is conducting a special assignment, the blue lights will not be illuminated.

The standard flashing lights and sirens will still be used during traffic stops or emergencies.

WPD began a one-month trial on Jan. 22 to test a theory that patrolling with the cruise lights on would increase visibility and help deter crime.

