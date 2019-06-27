NC city’s residents outraged by construction of gas station at neighborhood’s entrance

A gas station is being built right at the entrance of a Greensboro neighborhood — and the neighbors didn’t even know about it (WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — People living in the Green Crest neighborhood in Greensboro are complaining about an unwelcome guest: a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store under construction at their neighborhood’s entrance.

The project has been in the works since last year, but neighbors say they didn’t know about it and don’t want it.

When Ryanne Whitley and her family moved to Green Crest over a year ago, she says she enjoyed the neighborhood because it was safe and quiet.

“I fell in love with it, I fell in love with the neighborhood, I fell in love with those trees right behind me as they’re falling,” she said.

Just last week, crews delivered several heavy lifters and that’s how Green Crest learned there would be more: a 10-pump BP station complete with a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store and car wash would be placed right at the neighborhood’s entrance.

“We don’t want this nuisance in our neighborhood,” Whitley said.

The city’s zoning map shows Green Crest as a PUD, or Planned Unit Development, according to Steve Galanti with the city’s planning division.

The lot at 321 Apple Ridge Road, which is technically located inside the neighborhood, has portions with two zoning districts – one is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD) and a portion is zoned Commercial – Medium (C-M).

That means both commercial and residential construction is fair game.

“The districts encourage innovation by allowing flexibility in permitted use, design, and layout requirements in accordance with a Unified Development Plan. This should provide benefits by providing opportunities for employment and services closer to residences,” Galanti shared in an email.

Currently, there are no provisions in the Land Development Ordinance that require the City to notify residents when a plan is being reviewed or approved by the Technical Review Committee.

But Whitley and her neighbors think they should’ve had a say in the project and whether or not they were on board.

“This is something that’s going to be a nuisance in our neighborhood, not just the building noise now, the traffic that’s going to come in,” Whitley said. “And gas stations are prone to incidents of crime.”

City council members met with the neighborhood’s homeowners’ association last night. Off camera, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower told WFMY she believes the property owner should’ve reached out to the community before starting the project.

We’ve reached out to the owner, but haven’t heard back yet.

To find out what type of zoning district you may live in, click here.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now