NC civil rights advisory committee holding public webinar looking at ‘debtor’s prison’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the North Carolina Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is hosting a public webinar focused on civil rights and equity of Legal Financial Obligations (LFO).

According to the committee, LFOs were previously referred to as “debtor’s prison” by some.

The project looks at examining the impact of LFOs on the basis of race, color and income, and whether LFOs have a dissimilar impact on both minority and indigent groups.

Committee Chair Olga Morgan Wright said in a release that although ‘debtor’s prisons’ no longer exist as physical locations, LFOs still “include court costs, non-cost fees, attorney fees, fines, and restitution” and that “These costs are determined by a presiding Judge over a matter, without first inquiring into a person’s ability to pay and whether there are adequate alternatives to imprisonment.”

The webinar begins at noon and there will also be a public comment session before ending at 2 p.m.

