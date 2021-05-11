Cape Fear Valley Health begins vaccinating individuals ages 12-15

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Starting today, Cape Fear Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics will vaccinate individuals ages 12 and older. This includes the Bladen Express Care clinic in Elizabethtown.

On Monday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, allowing younger teens and adolescents ages 12 to 15 to be eligible for the vaccine. Previously, it was only available for those ages 16 and older.

“We anticipated and are prepared for the expansion of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 to 15”, said Chris Tart, PharmD, Vice President of Professional Services. “We are glad to see access increased for the Pfizer vaccine to this age group, which is another step in getting the country to herd immunity and ending the pandemic.”

Cape Fear Valley’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics now accept walk-in patients until clinic capacity is reached. Appointments are also still available.

Bladen Express Care, located at 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown, is only accepting appointments by phone at (910) 862-2122. Appointments for the week of May 10 will open after 5 p.m. today. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday only.

All the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved for people ages 12 and up. Patients between the ages of 12 and 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccinations.

First doses of Moderna will no longer be available, but patients can still receive their second Moderna dose at the same location they received their first dose. Cape Fear Valley is operating four clinics with first-dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine.