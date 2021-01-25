NC close to exhausting supply of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is getting close to using up its supply of all first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say as of Sunday, 88 percent of all first doses have been reported as being administered. Providers reported administering more than 260,000 doses this past week.

As of this morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

To help people know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine, NCDHHS has launched a new online tool.

Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

“Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot. A spot for accurate information. A spot in line. A spot to take their shot,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Beginning on January 27, North Carolina will have only 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.

A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine.

As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week. Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” said Cohen.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.