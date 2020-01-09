NC coach accused of assaulting female fan in stands after HS basketball game

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school basketball coach in Lincoln County was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he assaulted a fan after a game.

Chadwick Rock Wright, 48, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Wright is the basketball coach at West Lincoln High School. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. after the game between West Lincoln and Newton-Conover.

A deputy working security at the game said he heard a fan yell at Wright as he was leaving the floor following the game. The deputy said that one person in a small group then raised his hand, identifying himself as the one who made the remark.

That’s when the deputy says Wright ran into the stands and struck the man in the head and the two “began wrestling around in the stands.”

“A female then began taunting the coach and was pulled into the affray,” the release states.

Deputies were able to get Coach Wright in custody and he was taken to the Magistrate’s Office where he was charged and released on a $1,500 bond.

No further information has been released.

