NC coastal town manager resigns after assault on female charges

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The town manager of Duck, North Carolina, has resigned just over a week after being arrested on assault charges.

The Duck Town Council accepted Christopher Layton’s resignation at a meeting on Friday, the town announced in a press release.

The town’s director of community development, Joseph Heard, was named interim town manager and finance officer. Heard had been serving as acting town manager since July 16.

Layton was placed on administrative after being arrested on July 15 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female.

Layton was taken into custody at his office and taken to the Dare County Detention Center and later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

