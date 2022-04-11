GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a report of gunshots fired on Monday afternoon, according to an N.C. A&T State University alert.

The “Aggie Alert” was issued by the university at 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Greensboro police said East Washington Street was closed between South Benbow Road and Logan Street after a crash.

The road reopened by 7:15 p.m., according to a later alert from N.C. A&T University.

No injuries was reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.