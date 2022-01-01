NC college football player remembered in ceremony after deadly shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lenoir-Rhyne University football player who was killed in November in a shooting off-campus was remembered by the school and community members this week.

The school held a ceremony for 19-year-old sophomore Omari Alexander from Concord on Wednesday.

The university released a statement about the remembrance ceremony.

“The Lord is near to the broken-hearted, and saves the crushed in spirit,” – Psalm 34:18.

Today, the campus and community gathered to remember student-athlete Omari Alexander. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and all those who knew Omari. Lenoir-Rhyne University

College officials said they will not comment further on the incident “out of respect for his family”

Alexander was found around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Camaro that was running idle in the parking lot of the Civitan Court Apartments on 17th Avenue in Hickory.

Alexander suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have charged 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard with first-degree murder in the death of Alexander.

He is being held in Catawba County Jail without bond.