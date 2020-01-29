NC college QB paralyzed, 3 other students injured after NC restaurant shooting, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Salisbury Police say a Livingstone College quarterback is paralyzed and three other students were injured after a weekend shooting at a restaurant in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police said a total of six people were shot after a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking on Jake Alexander Boulevard just after midnight Sunday. Three other people were injured during the incident. In a press release, the City of Salisbury said two people were trampled and another person was treated for anxiety.

On Monday, the Rowan County manager confirmed that the lease at Thelma’s was being terminated.

According to Livingstone College, four students at the college were injured during the incident.

One of the students, identified as quarterback Ryan Williams, was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Salisbury Police confirmed Monday that Williams was paralyzed after the shooting. Williams is originally from Jacksonville, Florida.

The other three students were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury and have been discharged. Their names have not been released.

“This shooting happened off-campus and the event was not sponsored by Livingstone College. At no time was campus safety compromised as a result of this incident, in which two other people also suffered non-gunshot injuries,” a statement from the school read.

School officials say the Division of Student Affairs will have counselors available to any students who were present and/or know the injured students to help manage the distress of this traumatic event and to deal with any resulting anxiety, if needed.

“Livingstone College is grateful that no lives were lost, and is praying for the full recovery of those injured and the well-being of those who experienced this unfortunate event,” a statement from the school read.

School officials the college had a prayer service on Sunday night on campus in the chapel, where there were counselors and a nurse on hand to comfort students. The college will also be talking to students Wednesday at assembly about the importance of being vigilant of their surroundings when attending off-campus events.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: