GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford College students are facing disciplinary action after “heckling” and “unsportsmanlike” comments during a women’s soccer game against Virginia State University.

Guilford College President Kyle Farmbry on Sept. 27 issued an apology to Virginia State University over allegations that racial slurs were yelled at VSU players during the Sept. 26 game.

“During the game, the opposing team’s fans reportedly yelled the N-word and made monkey noises aimed at our student-athletes,” according to a statement released by VSU on Tuesday. “While there have been direct apologies to our administration, VSU says that our student-athletes also deserve a personal apology.”

In a follow-up statement released on Tuesday, the college described the comments as “disrespectful,” “unacceptable” and “very unsportsmanlike,” but added that an investigation found that there was no evidence of racist remarks directed at VSU players.

According to the college, Farmbry directed Athletic Director Bill Foti and Dean of Students Steve

Mencarini to investigate the incident. During the course of the investigation, the college says they interviewed “more than 30 Guilford athletics staff members, non-athletics staff members, students and parents who were at the soccer match” and reviewed audio and video.

Guilford College said the heckling is connected to a group of 14 people. Three students are facing student conduct disciplinary action for heckling, and one student was held out of an athletic contest for violation of the athletic code of conduct.

“The investigation did not discover any evidence that racist remarks were directed by Guilford fans toward VSU players,” the college said. “However, the fact that VSU supporters found the environment to be extremely unwelcoming for their players is of deep concern to the College and resulted in action that has been taken.”

The college’s full statement is included below.