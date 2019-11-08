NC college student accused of planning campus shooting bonds out of jail

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — A High Point University student accused of planning a campus shooting has bonded out of jail.

Paul Arnold Steber, 19, of Boston, during an interview with police, admitted to plotting the shooting and was deemed a “threat to society,” according to court documents.

Staber was taken into custody in August and charged with two felony counts of weapons on campus or other educational property and one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

On Thursday, Steber posted a $250,000 cash bond and was released from the High Point Jail.

He reportedly had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” court documents say.

The High Point University student was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room.

On Aug. 28, in court, the district attorney said Steber had been thinking about this since last December, researching mass shootings and watching videos of what happened in Charleston.

The teenager allegedly told investigators he came to High Point University because he wanted to be in North Carolina where it was easier to get a gun.

Steber has since been expelled from HPU.

