NC college students say they have been without heat for weeks in apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some students at Block 43 apartments in Greensboro say they have been without heat for weeks at a time.

Now concerns are growing as more winter weather is headed our way this weekend.

“There should be more urgency when there’s no heat. Heat is a necessity,” said Jordan Anderson-Murray, a student.

It’s a necessity Anderson-Murray says she hasn’t had in weeks. She has been dealing with the cold conditions since Jan. 14 inside her Block 43 apartment, which is near UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T University.

“I went to the leasing office and said ‘Oh, we don’t have heat,’ and the system was down at the time because they were switching management, so we couldn’t put in the work order. We told one of the staff members in the leasing office, and we were told they will handle it and put it in the system when the system comes back,” she said.

They didn’t until Thursday evening. Anderson-Murray says they worked about six hours before leaving without the issue being resolved.

“Nothing is on. I don’t know how hot or cold it is in here,” Anderson-Murray said.

She says maintenance crews brought four space heaters to help keep her and her other three roommates warm. They are spread out around the apartment with one in each room and one inside the living room.

“You wouldn’t want to be in your own home without heat, so why do we as students have to suffer,” she said.

While we were interviewing for this story, WGHP cameras captured a maintenance crew showing up around 1:30 p.m. to fix the issue,

Anderson-Murray’s not the only one braving the cold conditions.

WGHP obtained a work order list from her apartment with some complaints dating back to Jan. 13.

Records show 33 tenants reported heating-related issues. On the list, there are tenants complaining about not having heat for two weeks.

“Very frustrated…I have been living here for two years…the previous company wasn’t the best They tried to fix things,” Anderson-Murray said.

She says she pays her rent every month and shouldn’t have a problem.

She’s hoping this time around her heat can be fixed, but she’s not counting on it and is beginning to weigh her options.

“We can’t move to other units. They are full in other units…I can get a hotel or go home and finish class online if it gets that bad because I don’t know when or if they are going to fix the heat,” she said.

We reached out to Varsity Campus which owns the complex. They sent this statement: