RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington comic book store owner has been sentenced between 16 to 20 years in prison for sexual offenses against a child he first met in 2000 when the child was 10 years old.

Robert Adam Burns, now 58, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County to four counts of statutory sex offenses with a 13-,14-, or 15-year-old and four counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. All of the counts stem from abuse against one victim in 2004 and 2005.

In 2000, he met the victim at his comic book store and began grooming her by giving her surfing lessons at Wrightsville Beach for some years, Stein said in a Monday news release.

Burns began sexually assaulting the victim when she was 14 years old. She came forward in early 2020 to disclose the abuse.

“No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we have to do everything in our power to get justice for victims and get criminals off our streets. I thank the survivor in this case for testifying about her abuse as a child and sending a clear message to other victims: what happened to you wasn’t your fault and you can speak out. I also want to thank the prosecutors in my office who tried this case and are making our state safer,” Stein said.

The survivor who testified in the case read a victim impact statement in court Monday. Part of her statement is below:

“Young women deserve the chance to be confident, silly, and flattering without it being seen as a proposition. They deserve the chance to make their own mistakes without your help. To feel confident in their bodies, even as they begin to change later in life. And they deserve adults who will help them heal from their trauma instead of compounding upon it.”