NC community calls for end to violence after teen boy killed in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Beatties Ford Road Tuesday afternoon, just down the street from where four people were murdered at a Juneteenth celebration just over a week ago.

The teen is the third person in the last 24 hours to be killed on the streets of Charlotte. In the northwest Charlotte community, there is a continued call for the violence to end especially in neighborhoods along Beatties Ford Road.

The murder happened outside the doors of an arcade located inside of a strip mall, leaving young Terreon Geter dead and another person injured.

It’s a shooting that’s disturbed police, but also the people in the community who are now advocating for immediate change.

Another family now grieving and a community fed up, those who attended a neighborhood meeting addressed the violence in a community they say has already seen too much.

“There are so many lost, lord God,” one woman said as she spoke about the tragic violence that his run through the community.

Prayers for peace and frustration poured out of the neighbors in attendance.

“There’s a lot of y’all in a position to know stuff and be secret,” one man said, pleading for witnesses to come forward with any information that could help lead to arrests in either of the deadly shootings.

The grief and anger is not lost on anyone right now. The Tuesday night meeting was scheduled before Geter’s death and before this latest round of violence.

The focus here seemed to be less on simply being fed up. They wanted solutions.

“We’ve got to focus on policymaking. We’ve got to focus on–when we do get up there–what do we want to change?”

There was talk about focusing on youth, which they believe is key right now, and is all the more timely because of Geter’s death.

This latest shooting comes on top of a deadly shooting in the same area on Tuckasegee Road the night before and the shooting last week that killed four and injured several along Beatties Ford Road.

“We’ve had a tough couple of weeks here in metro. We always talk about folks getting into minor disputes that escalate into violence, and in this case death,” said Major Dave Robinson with CMPD.

It’s a cycle that everyone wants to see come to an end. The shooting outside the arcade here is still under investigation.

There’s no word on arrests, but as with this case, and that mass shooting down the road during the Juneteenth celebrations last week, police say they need witnesses to come forward.

You are asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. if you have any information. You can remain anonymous.

