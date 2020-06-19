NC community colleges head expected to be named president of UNC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System has been tapped to lead to University of North Carolina System in the same capacity.

Hans has served as the state head of community colleges for the past two years. He will replace Interim President Dr. Bill Roper.

The news of Hans’ new role was first reported and later confirmed on Twitter via an exchange between Durham attorney T. Greg Doucette and Rep. Darren Jackson (D-Wake).

In University of North Carolina news, I'm told from multiple sources that former BOG Chairman Peter Hans – currently the 9th President of the NC Community College System – will be named the UNC System President to replace interim President Bill Roper — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 18, 2020

A UNC Board of Governor’s vote is expected to take place at their next meeting on Friday.