ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A fishing tournament is giving back to local recovery homes in the area.

The Fishing Against Addiction Speckle Trout Tournament in Atlantic Beach was hosted this past weekend in honor of Tyler Dees. He struggled with addiction and lost his battle at age 26 on November 5, 2022, due to a fentanyl overdose. He loved fishing, and his mother organized the tournament in his honor.

“I can’t even begin to tell you the support has been so overwhelming,” said Annie Brown, Tyler’s mother and tournament organizer. “I’ve met people that I didn’t even know that knew Tyler. I’ve met so many of his friends that I didn’t know that, you know, fish in the community, or who are fighting addiction themselves.”

Around 50 boats participated in the tournament and helped to raise around $50,000. The money will go to the Miriam and Hope Recovery Homes to help others in the Carteret County community who struggle with addiction.

Organizers added that they would like to continue this tournament annually.