CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A college community is grieving the loss of a freshman who police say was killed this week by a 16-year-old in Charlotte.

Paul Tate was a 21-year-old freshman at Livingstone College in Salisbury. According to his mentor, he previously played basketball at West Mecklenburg High School and attended Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church in Mount Holly.

Tate’s mentor says the student lived in northwest Charlotte and had worked at a gas station near the shopping center where he was shot and killed in the middle of the day Wednesday.

Police say Tate and a 16-year-old got into some kind of dispute in the parking lot of the Rozzelle’s Crossing shopping center on Mount-Holly Huntersville Road. Investigators say the 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot and killed Tate near the busy commercial area.

Livingstone College calls this a “senseless act of gun violence” that took their student.

Tate’s mentor James Benton says the student reached out to him and was trying to stay out of trouble and get on the right path towards a college degree.

“It felt so sad when I got that phone call that he just lost his life, and I was just saying all this stuff he’s doing in the community especially up in Mount Holly,” said Benton. “I feel like the parents need to step up; you need to know where your child is at all times, you should know where they’re at, you should know what’s in their room. Don’t be scared to ask questions as a parent.”

Just hours after the murder, police say the suspect walked into the police station in Uptown and surrendered to police. The teen was interviewed by detectives and taken to a juvenile detention center, where they were charged with murder.

Livingstone College released the following statement to Queen City News: