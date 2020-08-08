NC company recalls cole slaw after testing reveals Listeria monocytogenes, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina company is recalling cole slaw after officials said it tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a Friday news release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Southern Taste of Kernersville is recalling 16-ounce containers of the cole slaw.

The cole slaw is sold as Southern Taste Deli Cole Slaw at various grocery stores, according to the news release.

“Southern Taste has ceased the manufacture of this product and is fully cooperating,” the news release said.

The recall came after a routine inspection by the N.C. Department Agriculture and Consumer Service’s Food and Drug Protection Division.

The cole slaw is sold in round plastic containers labeled as “Southern Taste Deli Cole Slaw” with a sell by date of Aug. 27, 2020, the news release said.

“This recall is a direct result of our routine inspection and testing of ready-to-eat products to protect consumers,” North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release. “These products are tested at our Food and Drug Protection Lab for common pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella and E coli.”

Officials are investigating the cause of the contamination.

Officials said Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

People who already bought the cole slaw are urged to return it for a full refund.

Customers can call the company at 336-509-8680.

