RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-era relief money for child care providers is set to expire at the end of September.

That funding has helped many centers stay open and keep teachers on staff.

“We do have a lot of programs that have reached out and have wanted to know what’s next,” said Theresa Roedersheimer, senior early childhood policy advisor with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS leaders tell CBS 17 the department is now advocating for long-term funding for lawmakers in the upcoming budget while also helping providers figure out their next steps.

“The biggest thing that we can do is connect them to local resources we have. We have some really great partners like the Smart Start network, we have our child care resource and referral network,” Roedersheimer said.

Experts believe thousands of day care programs around the country could close after the funding goes away.