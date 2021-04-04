NC Congressional representative draws criticism over tweet invoking 9/11 to Muslim lawmaker

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – A North Carolina Congressional representative is catching criticism for invoking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in a tweet responding to a Muslim lawmaker.

Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s third district, replied to a tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar on Saturday. In her message, Omar expressed heartbreak that a Capitol police officer died after a man rammed a barricade with a vehicle Friday afternoon. Omar added that “the death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife.”

In his since-deleted reply, Murphy wrote: “Would have been worse @Ilhan if they had been flying planes into the buildings, also.”

North Carolina Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-37) replied to Murphy: “I knew you a little when you were in the state legislature. This is well beneath you. It doesn’t matter how strongly you disagree with her on policy, you should represent our state better than this.”

CBS 17 reached out to Murphy’s office but hasn’t heard back.

