RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A consignment store owner from Boone has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 in state sales tax.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue said Tuesday that William David Gindlesperger, 58, entered his plea to two counts of embezzlement of state property and two counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax Wednesday before Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway.

Gindlesperger was placed on supervised probation for 36 months, fined $2,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $148,291.30 in restitution. His prison sentences of 16-to-29 months on the embezzlement charges and 6-to-17 months on the evading and defeating taxes charges were suspended.

Evidence presented in court showed Gindlesperger — who owned Curiosity Consignment — embezzled, misapplied and converted to his own use nearly $150,000 in state tax from August 2014-December 2018.

Documents also showed he filed false and fraudulent individual state tax returns in 2016 and 2017 by underreporting his taxable income.