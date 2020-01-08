NC construction workers honored as heroes for saving child from lake

James Wycoff, Jason Southerland, Scott Lingerfelt and Aaron Bentley were all recognized for their role in saving a 6-year-old boy who nearly drowned (WBTV)

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Less than two weeks after a 6-year-old boy was saved from Lake Hickory, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman presented plaques of recognition to the men who were involved in the rescue.

Three men were working on a house when they heard the cries for help across a cove on Lake Hickory.

James Wycoff, who owns the home, ran to call for help. Jason Southerland jumped into a truck and started driving to get to the water on the other side, and Scott Lingerfelt jumped into the 47-degree water and swam the 40 yards to where the child was.

Gabriel Bentley had wandered from his home just above the boathouse where he was floundering. The 6-year-old could not swim, but held on to a pole to stay above the water. His 20-year-old brother Aaron, an Army soldier on leave from Germany, also heard the cries and ran to help.

The four men converged on the scene about the same time, with Aaron pulling the boy and Lingerfelt up onto the dock. Everyone was OK.

Sheriff Bowman says the quick actions of all four men saved the boy’s life.

Aaron was not at the ceremony. He went back to Germany in recent days.

As for the other three, they said not to call them heroes. They did what anyone would do, said Lingerfelt, adding that he would do it all again if need be, though he hopes it’s summertime the next time.

