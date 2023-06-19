RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted sex offender is believed to be in the Raleigh area after he moved and did not report his new address, officials said.

Simon Armando Salazar, 46, was living in Burlington, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

However, when deputies went to check his home, his ex-girlfriend said Salazar moved out in February, the news release said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Salazar is believed to be in the Raleigh/Wake County area where his mother and son reside.

Salazar is facing a felony warrant for failing to report address, deputies said.

He is believed to be driving a white 2014 Ford Explorer with a license plate of RCR-6681.

Deputies said anyone with information about Salazar should contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.