ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A correctional officer in Alexander County has been arrested after she provided drugs to inmates, authorities said.

Caroline Nicole Lyon, 29, of Statesville, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of felony providing drugs to inmates.

Lyon was a correctional officer employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. She provided suboxone and synthetic marijuana (also known as K2) to inmates, authorities said.

These narcotics have a prison value of approximately $300,000.

Lyon was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of September 12, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.