NC could receive up to $109 million to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina could receive up to $109 million from the federal government to install more electric vehicle charging stations.

The Biden administration says it will invest nearly $5 billion into a national electric vehicle charging network. As part of that funding, the state is eligible for the funding.

Lori Gainey is in town from Winston-Salem and told CBS 17 she’s proud to have an electric vehicle but it can be tough finding a place to charge up.

“Commuting between Winston-Salem and here, no problem. However, when I’m taking a trip to somewhere that’s off the beaten path, so to say, or down to the coast, you find that there’s less chargers along the way,” Gainey said.

Patti McNamara said she looks forward to hopefully seeing more charging stations in the future.

“They’re not hard to find because Tesla makes it pretty easy for you but they are not quite as available as I’d like to see them,” McNamara said.

States will need to submit a plan for how they’ll expand E-V infrastructure before getting their hands on the funding.