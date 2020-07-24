NC councilman indicted on disclosure of private images, cyberstalking charges

Gabriel Adkins in a photo from the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City councilman has been indicted on several charges related to the disclosure of private images and stalking, according to an Elizabeth City news release.

A Pasquotank County grand jury indicted Second Ward Councilman Gabriel Adkins on Monday.

He is charged with felony disclosure of private images, as well as misdemeanor cyberstalking and stalking.

According to the release, the Elizabeth City Police Department has spent the last six months investigating “Councilman Adkins’s conduct.”

The probe was initiated by a citizen complaint made earlier this year.

The information uncovered during the investigation was sent to the district attorney’s office, which then brought the case in front of the grand jury. The news release issued Thursday didn’t give details about the allegations against Adkins.

Mayor Bettie J. Parker issued a statement in response to the indictments.

“The City Council of the City of Elizabeth City will continue to move forward through this matter. The City of Elizabeth City has many positive ongoing matters and this incident should not distract the rest of the Council from doing what our citizens have elected us to do,” the statement said.

