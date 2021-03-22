NC counties seeing COVID-19 case numbers creep higher over past week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 60 percent of counties in North Carolina saw more new cases of COVID-19 over the past week than they did during the week that preceded it.

New cases increased last week in 21 states across the nation — but not North Carolina, where the seven-day average has remained relatively flat.

But a closer look shows some pockets where the case numbers are starting to tick back up after weeks of steady declines that followed the January surge.

A CBS17.com data analysis found 59 counties that had more new cases during the week of March 14-20 than from March 7-13 — a list that includes Wake, Durham and Orange counties in the Triangle. The 11 most populous counties in the state each had week-over-week increases.

Dr. David Weber, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina, says he expects the numbers to continue climbing “for the next 2-12 weeks.”

“I don’t think we’ll reach the levels that we had with with the January peaks of 200,000” new cases across the nation, Weber said. “But I think they will go up.”

The seven-day average of daily new cases in North Carolina settled at 1,698 on Monday, two days after it climbed to nearly 1,800, according to an analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services data.

It dropped steadily since mid-January — when it peaked at 8,654 on Jan. 12 — and settled into the 1,600s last week before ticking back up.

But while that level represents a significant decrease from the early 2021 spike, it’s still roughly what it was during the peaks in mid-to-late summer.

And it’s particularly troubling for Weber because the pace of vaccinations has picked up across the state.

DHHS reports nearly 30 percent of adults in the state are at least partially vaccinated with almost 20 percent fully vaccinated, and Weber expects 85 percent of the population to be inoculated — a key threshold for community protection and herd immunity that will “substantially reduce rates.

“I find it very distressing on many avenues — one is, we can actually see light at the end of the tunnel with the current vaccine distribution plan,” Weber said.

But why the uptick? Weber points to two factors.

It’s partly related to the COVID-19 variants that continue to spread across the country and the state.

And he also pointed to a general lack of adherence to mitigation measures — particularly mask wearing, with some states removing their mask mandates and others not instituting one at all.

He said those increases are “entirely avoidable by continuing our mitigation strategies for another 3-9 months, because they do work.”