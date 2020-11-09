NC counties with highest recent COVID-19 case counts went heavily for Trump

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The vast majority of the counties with the highest per capita rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks are counties where Donald Trump claimed an overwhelming share of the unofficial presidential vote, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

CBS17.com compared the county-by-county case counts for every 100,000 residents over the past 14 days with the unofficial voting results in the presidential race in each of the state’s 100 counties.

Fourteen of them have had at least 500 cases per capita over the past two weeks, and 13 of them went for Trump — who had at least 60 percent of the vote in each.

The exception: Wilson County, where 50.9 percent of voters chose Democratic nominee Joe Biden and where 561 cases per capita have been recorded over the past 14 days.

Two counties have had more than 800 cases per capita — Alexander (907) and Mitchell (829) in the western mountains — in that span, and in each, Trump’s share of the vote exceeded 78 percent.

The findings mirror those from an Associated Press story that examined national trends, and a CBS17.com analysis from two weeks ago that studied COVID rates and voting patterns from 2016.

“Nationwide, we see similar trends where the areas that were for the president are getting hit hardest by the virus, which is somewhat ironic in many ways given the administration’s downplaying of the pandemic and the infection in many ways,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina. “I think there is a trend where you do see that happening. Is it behavior? It could be.”

Of the 15 counties at the other extreme — with 170 or fewer new cases per capita over the past two weeks — in only seven of them has Trump’s share of the vote totals so far exceeded 60 percent.

In only one of those counties — Bertie County — did Biden claim more than half the vote. According to the unofficial voting results from the state Board of Elections, 75 of North Carolina’s counties went for Trump to 25 for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who on Saturday was declared the president-elect by national media outlets.

The race in North Carolina remains too close to call with the deadline for the thousands of remaining outstanding absentee ballots — which must be postmarked by Election Day — coming on Thursday.

The two sides of the political spectrum took widely different views of the coronavirus pandemic and the measures to slow its spread. Trump rallies were often marked by the absence of face coverings and other social distancing measures. Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Forest publicly expressed doubt about the effectiveness of masks against the virus.

“There may have been aspects of things like physical distancing and mask-wearing that were amplified in the pre-election weeks,” RTI epidemiologist Pia MacDonald said. “So that could have something to do with it. … The fact that it’s become politicized is highly problematic as we work to contain the virus.”

It also was the latest indication of the divide between rural and urban areas in the state and across the country, with North Carolina’s urban counties leaning toward Biden and the rural ones tending toward Trump making up what Catawba College political science professor Michael Bitzer has described as “a hyper-polarized electorate.”