NC county commissioner says he’s not racist following controversial Facebook post

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County NAACP has called for the resignation of county commissioner Mike Forte.

The call comes after Forte posted on social media on June 10 about the current standing of America since the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some of the list’s items were accurate. It said things like, “Defund police departments” and “Loot and riot causing hundreds of millions in damage.” Others however, are blatantly false and borderline offensive.

The list also says, “All whites should give their homes and wealth to a black family” and “ALL whites are racist.”

Brunswick County commissioner makes controversial post (Source: Facebook)

The post garnered some attention from Forte’s constituents, as well as the Brunswick County Senior Democrats and the NAACP. The NAACP said the post is a “disgusting level of ignorance,” while a comment under the post says, “You may represent me (for now) but your views do not.”

“His post makes a division within the county,” said NAACP President Carl Parker. “The commissioners are set to look over and make decisions and you can’t make a good decision when you have bias ideals and bias visions, because what a man thinks in his secret environment becomes a looking glass of what he’s thinking.”

Forte has said that he isn’t racist, but declined to make an official statement when WECT reached out weeks ago.

