NC county EMS agency in mourning after paramedic dies following motorcycle crash

Brandon Tysinger (left) with a fellow crew member of Brunswick County EMS. Photo from Brunswick County EMS.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — An EMS agency at the North Carolina coast is mourning one of its own members.

Brandon Tysinger, of the Brunswick County EMS, served as a paramedic, the agency said on Facebook.

Tysinger, who was married with children, passed away Saturday night after a motorcycle crash last week, according to officials with Brunswick County EMS.

Officials said that Tysinger was “a mentor, teacher, leader and friend” in the department.

“Brandon has always been a cherished member of our family here at Brunswick County EMS. He will continue to live on through all that remain as we each have stories of his laughter,” officials said.

The department also talked about Tysinger’s ability to help patients.

“He was an exceptional caregiver to our citizens with an uncanny ability to lift a patient’s spirits with a joke. He truly loved to make people laugh,” EMS officials said.