NC county not receiving more COVID vaccines this week amid limited supply

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department will not be receiving a new shipment of COVID vaccines this week, so appointments for vaccinations will only be scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement released by the DCHD on Sunday.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Davidson County Health Department was allocated zero new doses of COVID-19 vaccine and therefore, we will not be receiving a shipment this week. Due to the limited number of first doses of vaccine we have remaining, the Davidson County Health Department will schedule appointments for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week to exhaust our remaining inventory. We will not be able to schedule first dose appointments in a mass vaccine clinic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as we have for the past three weeks. We will open online registration and the COVID-19 vaccine appointment line on Monday at 10:00 am and have a total of 550 appointments available. To be eligible for a vaccine you much meet the criteria for 1a – patient facing healthcare workers or be age 65 or older. We will close all methods of registration once appointments have reached capacity.

The Davidson County Health Department has worked diligently to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community since the arrival of our first shipment in late December. We will still have the clinic on Monday, January 25, at the Davidson-Davie Community College with 980 appointments scheduled, as these first doses were part of the previous weeks’ allocation. We apologize for the short notice of these new appointments, we hope to continue a pattern moving forward of opening appointments on Monday at 10:00am for events Tuesday-Saturday depending on supply.

Individuals who have already received their first dose are guaranteed their second dose at their prescheduled follow up appointment, as these doses come to us separately from weekly new dose allocations. We cannot stress enough the importance of keeping your second dose appointment, because the second doses cannot be kept indefinitely.

The Davidson County Health Department will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine as our mission is to continue vaccinating until everyone who wants a vaccine has received one. We will continue to provide updates as available via our website, social media, and local news outlets.

To schedule an appointment when registration opens on Monday at 10:00 am please call: (336) 236 3096 or online at https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/COVID-19-Vaccine“