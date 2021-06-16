NC county passes plan to address racism, disparities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has adopted a plan to reduce racism and racial disparities in multiple areas.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass a racial equity plan that calls for measurable improvements in the health, education, income, criminal justice outcomes and other experiences of Black residents.

The vote by six Democrats and one Republican follows the county’s 2020 declarations that racism is a public health and safety crisis and that the county should join Asheville in giving reparations to Black residents for slavery, discrimination and racially motivated killings.