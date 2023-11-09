KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A kitchen staff member from the Lenoir County Jail was arrested on Wednesday for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Investigators with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office were informed of the relationship on Nov. 6. The staff member, Annette Daniels, was employed by Summit Staffing, which is contracted with the LCSO.

After investigating, officials determined Daniels was having a sexual relationship with the inmate as well as providing contraband to them.

Daniels, 49, from Greenville, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Sexual Act by a Custodian and Providing Contraband to an Inmate. She was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.