VILAS, N.C. (WJZY) — Lane closures will continue Tuesday evening in Watauga County while during a rock removal operation on N.C. 105, state officials say.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said a contractor will close all lanes on N.C. 105 at the Watauga River bridge and Broadstone Road for up to 15 minutes at a time while crews safely remove rock and debris from the area. The area is five miles west of Boone.

NCDOT said crews will then reopen one lane to through traffic before beginning the cycle again. Heavy delays are anticipated.

Additional lane closures may also be necessary throughout the week.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays and use alternate routes if possible. Check the NCDOT map below for updates: