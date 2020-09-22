NC county school board member accused of making derogatory comments during meeting

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Cabarrus County school board member is under fire after she was accused of making a derogatory comment during a board meeting Monday night.

Community members and organizations say board member Laura Blackwell was heard saying “this is the most retarded thing I’ve ever seen,” in reference to the meeting while on the Zoom call.

The Young Democrats of Cabarrus County came out Monday night saying they condemn the comments reportedly made by Blackwell.

“We teach our friends, colleagues, and children not to say that word because of the hurt it causes people with intellectual disabilities. Laura Blackwell should remove that word from her vocabulary and remove herself from the school board.”

Several Cabarrus County parents and neighbors contacted FOX 46 Monday night, with many on social media calling for her resignation. Blackwell is one of seven Board of Education members.

The comments in question are made about two hours and 15 minutes into the meeting.

