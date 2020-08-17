NC county’s ban on protests near courthouse is struck down by judge

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled law enforcement in a central North Carolina county can’t bar all protests around the local courthouse, including near where a Confederate monument stands.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles signed a preliminary injunction on Friday preventing the rules from being enforced.

The Alamance County chapter of the NAACP and individuals have sued over the rules.

Eagles writes the plaintiffs are likely to be successful in arguing their First Amendment rights were being violated.

Eagles declined to rule on whether an updated protest policy is lawful.

The Confederate monument has been a target for demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

