NC county’s board of elections reverses course, will begin meetings with Pledge of Allegiance

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two days after voting against adding the Pledge of Allegiance to the Bladen County Board of Elections’s meeting agenda, the group’s chair has reversed course.

Louella P. Thompson announced Thursday morning that the Pledge of Allegiance will be included on the Board of Elections’ agenda starting next month.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with others including community members, legal experts, and the state and local Democratic Party,” Thompson said in a statement. “As a result of those conversations I’ve decided the Bladen County Board of Elections will include the Pledge of Allegiance in its agenda for regular meetings starting in February.”

During Tuesday night’s meeting, a motion to add the Pledge of Allegiance to each meeting’s official agenda failed to pass after it didn’t garner enough votes. The meeting ended with board members threatening to call law enforcement after a community member led the crowd in an impromptu reciting of the pledge to protest the decision.

Board member Emory White proposed the measure, which was seconded by Michael Aycock. Thompson, Patricia Sheppard and Deborah Belle voted against it.

Here is the statement in full:

I’ve had the opportunity to speak with others including community members, legal experts, and the state and local Democratic Party. As a result of those conversations I’ve decided the Bladen County Board of Elections will include the Pledge of Allegiance in its agenda for regular meetings starting in February. I’ve made this decision after reflecting on the months of discourse in our community regarding the unprecedented allegations of election fraud, which have cast doubt on the election processes in our County. I decided to accept the position of Chairwoman of the Board because I was ready, willing, and able to face the difficulties that come with leading. I remain committed to doing so. It is time for the Bladen County Board of Elections to focus on the more important work of election administration and I’m hopeful this decision allows our Board to move forward in a constructive way. Louella P. Thompson, Chair, Bladen County Board of Elections

