GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road.

Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.”

Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside her home when Ewing pulled up in his truck, screamed at her and nearly hit her. As he was pulling away, she said he hit three cars in her driveway. Her biggest fear is he will come back to her home.

“He just kept on,” she said. “‘I know what you did. I’m going to get my gun. I’m going to be back. I’m going to kill everyone here.'”

Two of Denah’s and her husband Mike’s three cars are undrivable. The third needs repairs as well. The cars can be fixed, but it’s going to take longer for the couple to recover.

The couple made a frantic call for help moments after investigators said a stranger pulled into their yard and threatened them.

“We do not know him,” Denah said. “Never seen him. None of the neighbors have ever seen him. Never have seen him come up and down this road.”

Deputies said after leaving the home on Vickrey Chapel Road, Ewing rammed his truck into the front of the Pure Convenience Store on Guilford College Road. Glass littered the parking lot. The crash left two doors, framework and a bollard damaged. No one was hurt.

Deputies took Ewing into custody under a $1,500 bond. But that’s not easing the minds of the Roehrenbecks.

“He lives on this road like five miles down the road…so we are fearful that he will come back tonight because he said he would, and obviously he knows where we live,” Denah said.

Ewing is scheduled for his first appearance in court on Friday.

This isn’t the first time FOX8 has covered Ewing. He was arrested three times in a span of two weeks in December of 2017 and was later convicted on those drug and weapons charges in 2019. He was paroled and given probation, but his post-release status is listed as “inactive” on the Department of Public Safety’s Website.